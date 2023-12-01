Bigg Boss 17: What To Expect From Weekend Ka Vaar With Karan Johar

Karan Johar in a still from Bigg Boss 17. (courtesy: colorstv)

To all the Bigg Boss 17 fans out there, we have a major update for you. Salman Khan will not host the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the reality show. Yes, you read that right. Filmmaker Karan Johar will be replacing him in the episode. Now, a new promo, shared by the makers on Instagram, hints at yet another explosive episode with KJo schooling Ankita Lokhande. Why? For her ever-changing dynamics with Munawar Faruqui. The clip begins with Karan Johar saying, “Ankita [Lokhande] did you take a step back because Munawar [Faruqui's] priority is Mannara [Chopra] right now?” Responding to the filmmaker, Ankita says, “Sir meri problem yeh hai [Sir my problem is], I am a very emotional person…”

Interrupting the TV actress in between, Karan Johar says, “Main aisi hi hoon, main emotional hoon, mujhe bura lagta hai to main muh par boldungi', yeh panch line sirf hum sunte hain. Aapke [Ankita Lokhande] actions mein dikhe nahin. [‘I am like this, I am very emotional, if I get hurt I will say it to your face, these five lines were only heard by us all but were never visible in your actions.]” Ankita Lokhande says, “Sir Munna [Munawar Faruqui] se dur jaane ek aur mera reason ye tha [Sir another reason to create distance between me and Munawar Faruqui] is that I am possessive.” Karan replies, “Toh yeh bolo na. Danke ki chot pr jakr yeh baat bolo. [So speak this out loud.]”

Another promo, which is doing the rounds on the internet, was shared by a fan page on X (formerly Twitter). The video revealed Karan Johar slamming Mannara Chopra. Speaking to Mannara, Karan says, “Mannara Chopra, jiska ek hi kaam hai dosti ka validation maangna. Aapne Anurag [Dobhal] se ek baar bhi ni puchha ki why did he nominate your so-called best friend in the house? Yeh kya friendship hai? Ise kehte hain friendship? [Mannara Chopra, who only has one job to seek validation of friendships. You never asked Anurag Dobhal why he nominated your so-called best friend in the house? What type of friendship is this? Is this called a friendship]? According to me, it's a hypocrisy. It is called having double standards.”

The video concluded with snippets of a massive fight between Sunny Aryaa Aka Tehelka and Abhishek Kumar.

Meanwhile, in another post, the fan page revealed that Karan Johar will welcome Tajikistani singer and Bigg Boss 16's much-loved contestant Abdu Rozik on Weekend Ka Vaar.

ICYMI, Rinku Dhawan, Khanzaadi aka Firoza Khan, Vicky Jain, Anurag Dobhal, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mashettey and Mannara Chopra are nominated for elimination this week.

You can watch Bigg Boss 17 on Colors TV or Jio Cinema.