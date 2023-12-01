Karan Johar Reviews Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur: 'Salute To His Performance'

Karan Johar with Vicky Kaushal. (courtesy: karanjohar)

Karan Johar, who attended the screening of Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur earlier this week, gave a shout out to the actor in an Instagram story. The filmmaker, appreciating Vicky Kaushal's craft as an actor, wrote, "He is Sam Bahadur and he is absolute master of his craft. Vicky Kaushal embodies the legend like a bonafide veteran with genius ease! From body language to tonal shifts, his is an outstanding portrayal! Salute to his performance! Big chops to Ronnie and team RSVP movies for making this polished product and taking a leap as content creators," he wrote. Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal have worked together in the 2018 film Lust Stories.

Karan Johar also praised Meghna Gulzar's direction and added, "My dearest Meghna Gulzar is on top of her game and committed to telling the story with researched precision and ultimate conviction! Biggest hug to her!My love to the entire cast and crew."

Read Karan Johar's note here:

Screenshot of Karan Johar's Instagram story.

The film opened to stellar reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave Sam Bahadur a 3.5 star rating out of 5 and he wrote, "It would be easy to describe Sam Bahadur as a Vicky Kaushal show because it is who dominates every major scene in the film. But without the fine balance that Meghna Gulzar strikes between ambition and restraint, neither the spirited central performance nor its emotional (and cinematic) payoff would have been quite as remarkable."

Sam Bahadur has been directed by Meghna Gulzar and it also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. This is Vicky Kaushal's second project with Meghna Gulzar. The duo have earlier worked together in the 2018 critically acclaimed Raazi, which was also a box office hit. The film clashes with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal at the box office.