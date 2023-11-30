Abhishek Bachchan Reviews Manmarziyaan Co-Star Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur: 'You Continue To Set The Bar So High'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: bachchan)

The makers of Sam Bahadur held a special screening on Wednesday night for friends and well-wishers from the film industry. A day after the big night, several Bollywood stars posted reviews of the film, speaking highly of Vicky Kaushal, who plays the titular role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The loudest cheer came from actor Abhishek Bachchan, who previously worked with Vicky Kaushal in Manmarziyaan. In his review of Sam Bahadur, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Saw #SamBahadur last night. The enormity of all that #FieldMarshalSamManekshaw did and achieved is overwhelming! And so beautifully told on celluloid by my favourite @meghnagulzar. It's a huge responsibility to portray one of India's greatest sons and she does it wonderfully. To…the entire cast and crew, you should be very proud and thank you for telling this story. @fattysanashaikh @sanyamalhotra07.My veerey, @vickykaushal09, what do I even say about you… you continue to set the bar so high for all of us and then so effortlessly jump over it as only Sam can. All I can say is “Well done, sweety."

Besides Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal's bother Sunny Kaushal, director Subhash Ghai and many others also left behind their comments after watching the film.

Sunny Kaushal, who attended a special screening of Sam Bahadur, wrote an elaborate note, praising his sibling for his acting prowess. He wrote, "What a film..what an amazing film this is @meghnagulzar thank you so much for making Sam Bahadur.. it is truly remarkable how you have so beautifully managed to show the life, the character, the love this man had for his country and uniform in 2.5 hours.. it made me laugh, cry, inspired and most importantly it made me realise what great courage and character means.”

Alongside a scene from Sam Bahadur, Sunny also wrote, “@vickykaushal09 Just when I think you've outdone yourself, you surprise me yet again. I know you manifested this film and now I can see why.. I think this film chose you..I don't think anybody could've played Sam better…you've given your heart and soul and everything in between to portray the life of a man which was so valiantly lived... brother, I am so so so proud of you."

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai wrote, "When a star actor makes you believe that he is not a star, but a compelling character on screen... Vicky Kaushal made me believe I'm meeting Sam Manekshaw through his face, eyes, voice and body language in the film Sam Bahadur I watched at the premiere last evening."

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna, whose film Animal is set to clash with Sam Bahadur at the box office, wished Vicky for his film. Sharing a poster of Vicky as Sam, she wrote, "Vicky ji congratulations and all the best for Sam Bahadur tomorrow yaa... Can't wait to watch." Reacting to it, Vicky wrote on Instagram Stories, "Aren't you the sweetest Rashmika! Thank you so much and all the best to both of us. Can't wait to be back on set with you."

The screening of Sam Bahadur was attended by some of the biggest stars in Bollywood. Vicky Kaushal's cheer squad included his wife Katrina Kaif, parents Sham and Veena Kaushal and brother Sunny among others.

Sam Bahadur, by Meghna Gulzar, will open to theatres on December 1. Vicky Kaushal plays the titular role in the film, which is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. Fatima Sana Shaikh is also part of the movie.