Wife Katrina Kaif Reviews Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur: 'A Performance To Be Remembered'

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at the screening of Sam Bahadur.

Katrina Kaif turned cheerleader for her husband Vicky Kaushal at the screening of Sam Bahadur on Wednesday night. A day after, the Tiger 3 star, in her review of the film, praised husband Vicky for his "flawless" performance. On Thursday, Katrina Kaif shared a poster from Sam Bahadur alongside a moving note for her husband, who plays Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the film. She began her note by praising director Meghna Gulzar as she wrote, "Maghna Gulzar, such a poetic beautiful classic film, was transported to another era .. you can see your passion to telling his story and attention to detail in every shot."

She then went on to review her husband Vicky Kaushal's performance and wrote, "And SAM !!!!…..GRACE, HEROISM , GRIT. What a performance, flawless, I'm just astounded , you are too inspiring , true to your craft in the most brilliant integral way , was so proud to watch you shine your way across the screen . I've seen you this last year pour yourself into this film and transform into sam. A performance to be remembered."

Not only Katrina, but others from the film fraternity also complimented Vicky in their reviews of the film. Abhishek Bachchan, who previously worked with Vicky Kaushal in Manmarziyaan, wrote in his review, ""Saw #SamBahadur last night. The enormity of all that #FieldMarshalSamManekshaw did and achieved is overwhelming! And so beautifully told on celluloid by my favourite @meghnagulzar. It's a huge responsibility to portray one of India's greatest sons and she does it wonderfully. To…the entire cast and crew, you should be very proud and thank you for telling this story. @fattysanashaikh @sanyamalhotra07.My veerey, @vickykaushal09, what do I even say about you… you continue to set the bar so high for all of us and then so effortlessly jump over it as only Sam can. All I can say is “Well done, sweety."

Sunny Kaushal, who attended a special screening of Sam Bahadur, wrote an elaborate note, praising his sibling for his acting prowess. He wrote, "What a film..what an amazing film this is @meghnagulzar thank you so much for making Sam Bahadur.. it is truly remarkable how you have so beautifully managed to show the life, the character, the love this man had for his country and uniform in 2.5 hours.. it made me laugh, cry, inspired and most importantly it made me realise what great courage and character means.”

The screening of Sam Bahadur was attended by some of the biggest stars in Bollywood. Vicky Kaushal's cheer squad included his wife Katrina Kaif, parents Sham and Veena Kaushal and brother Sunny among others.

Sam Bahadur, by Meghna Gulzar, will open to theatres on December 1. Vicky Kaushal plays the titular role in the film, which is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. Fatima Sana Shaikh is also part of the movie.