Rubina Dilaik's Twins Edhaa And Jeeva's First Birthday Pics Will Put A Smile On Your Face

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are celebrating the first birthday of their twin daughters - Edhaa and Jeeva and we can't keep calm. The actress shared adorable birthday posts for her kids on Instagram and gave a glimpse of their lowkey celebrations. The first image featured Rubina carrying one of her daughters in her arms. The next video showed the little one in Rubina's lap as the actress tried to make her drink some beverage in a glass. There was also a family picture of Rubina and Abhinav with their daughters. While Rubina wore a pink printed suit for the occasion, Abhinav opted for a casual fit in a black t-shirt and brown shorts. Edhaa and Jeeva looked adorable in pink and blue suit sets.

“2023 mein Hamari Deviyon ka janam Hindu Shastr k anusar, Dev Diwali aur Guru Purnima k shubh din par hua tha, Edhaa aur Jeeva ka aaj Pehla Janamdin hai [According to Hindu Shastra, the birth of our Goddesses took place on the morning of Dev Diwali and Guru Purnima in 2023, today is the first birthday of Edha and Jeeva],” Rubina wrote in the caption.

Last year in December, the couple revealed their twin daughters' names. Sharing photos with the newborns, the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post, "Excited and extremely happy to share that our daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa are one month old Today.... Universe blessed us on the auspicious day of Gurpurab." They signed off the post with these words, "Send in your wishes for our angels."

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla announced their pregnancy in September 2023. Sharing a picture that showed off Rubina's baby bump, they wrote in the caption, “We promised we will TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating, got married and now will do. AS A FAMILY. Welcoming the LITTLE Traveller soon!”

The couple got married in June 2018.