Navratri 2024: Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla Reveal Faces Of Daughters Edhaa And Jeeva

Television actors Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla welcomed their twin daughters, Edhaa And Jeeva, in November last year. On the occasion of Navratri 2024, the couple finally revealed their kids' faces on social media. They shared the first-ever pictures of their little ones in a joint post on Instagram. The images featured close-up shots of their daughters Edhaa And Jeeva. The next slides showed candid moments of Rubina and Abhinav doting on their little munchkins. The side note to the post read, “On this auspicious occasion of Navratri introducing Edhaa & Jeeva (E&J). Thank you all for waiting patiently!”

The heartwarming post got a lot of love from their friends and family. Comedian Bharti Singh wrote in the comment section, “Jai Mata di.” Actress Nisha Rawal added, “All cuties in the house.” Actress and mom-to-be Drashti Dhami said, “Awwwwwww !!!!!! Soooo cute.” Sugandha Mishra dropped a comment that read, “So pretty… adorable like Mata Rani.. mini Ma Durga… god bless both of you.”

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla revealed their twin daughters' names in December last year. Sharing photos with their newborns, the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post, "Excited and extremely happy to share that our daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa are one month old Today.... Universe blessed us on the auspicious day of Gurpurab." They signed off the post with these words, "Send in your wishes for our angels."

The couple announced their pregnancy in September 2023. Sharing a picture that showed off Rubina's baby bump, they wrote in the caption, “We promised we will TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating, got married and now will do. AS A FAMILY. Welcoming the LITTLE Traveller soon!”

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got married in Shimla in June 2018.

On the work front, Rubina is currently hosting the podcast, Kisi Ne Bataya Nahi: The Mamacado Show on her YouTube channel. She is known for being a part of TV shows like Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Choti Bahu - Sindoor Bin Suhagan and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki. Meanwhile, Abhinav was last seen in the Voot web series Cyber Vaar – Har Screen Crime Scene.