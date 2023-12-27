Meet Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla's Daughters Jeeva And Edhaa

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav and their kids. (courtesy: rubinadilaik)

TV star Rubina Dilaik and her actor-husband Abhinav Shukla welcomed their daughters last month. On Wednesday, the couple revealed that the twins have turned a month-old today. Sharing pictures with their babies, along with some photos of the festivities, the couple wrote in identical Instagram posts, "Excited and extremely happy to share that our daughters , Jeeva and Edhaa are one month old Today.... Universe blessed us on the auspicious day of Gurpurab." They signed off the post with these words, "Send in your wishes for our angels."

In the comments section, singer Neha Kakkar dropped a heart emoji. Aly Goni, who participated in Bigg Boss 14 with Rubina and Abhinav, dropped heart and evil eye emojis. TV star Drashti Dhami wrote, "Congratulations."

Check out Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's post here:

The couple had announced their pregnancy with this post:

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla participated together in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 14, of which Rubina was the winner. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got married in Shimla (her hometown) in June 2018. They later hosted a reception for their friends from the TV industry.

Rubina Dilaik is known for starring in TV shows like Choti Bahu - Sindoor Bin Suhagan, Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki. Abhinav Shukla has starred in shows such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Hitler Didi and Badalte Rishton Ki Dastaan. The couple also featured together in a couple of music videos. The couple also participated in the TV adventure show Khatron Ke Khiladi (different seasons).