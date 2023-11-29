Mom-To-Be Rubina Dilaik Recalls Meeting With An Accident In Her First Trimester: 'Still Get Goosebumps'

Image was shared by Rubina. (Courtesy: rubinadilaik )

Celeb couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are all set to embrace parenthood. Rubina, who is expecting twins, revealed in one of her vlogs on YouTube about meeting with an accident during the first trimester of her pregnancy. She said that in July 2023, she was returning home after a regular check and a truck rammed into her car from behind. She said, “I was not prepared. It came like a shock, and I hit the front seat. The shock was such that I hit my back on the seat in which I was sitting and then got my head hit by the seat that was in front of me. I remember that day so well that I still get goosebumps. I was so petrified, so terrified, not for myself, of course, for these two new lives growing inside. That experience I really cannot express in words, the amount of fear that I had; it felt like hell broke loose. That was my worst nightmare,”

The actor however added that they immediately ran for sonography and found that everything was normal.

Rubina also announced the news of her twins in the vlog and said, “I wish to share with you that we are expecting twins.” She mentioned that she wishes to talk about the ups and downs of her twin pregnancy, the difficulties she encountered, and the moments she went through. Since Rubina is in her ninth month, she revealed to her fans how she and Abhinav found out about her expecting twins.

The parents-to-be, who appeared together in Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 14, shared the good news in a joint-Instagram post. The couple shared a bunch of images which featured them posing on a yacht. While Rubina rocked the maternity style in an all-black fit, layered with a grey shrug, Abhinav looked cool in denims and a white hoodie. In the first two photographs, Abhinav Shukla can be seen cradling Rubina's baby bump from behind. The caption of the post read: “We promised we will together explore the world since we started dating, got married and now will do it as a family…welcoming the little traveller soon!”

Check out the post here:

Rubina Dilaik made her television debut with the daily soap Choti Bahu in 2008. The actress soon became a household name. She went on to headline TV shows like Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Jeannie Aur Juju, and Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.