Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla's Postcards All The Way From Bhutan

Rubina shared this image. (courtesy: rubinadilaik)

Actors Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have been setting major “couple goals” for years now. The two exchanged vows in 2018 after dating for several years and welcomed their twin girls, Jeeva and Edhaa, in 2023. Now, the stars have treated fans to some loved-up moments from their holiday in Bhutan. Yes, the couple have shared a photo album from their latest getaway. Rubina and Abhinav shared several mushy pictures, as they posed together amidst the beautiful landscapes of Bhutan. In one image, the two are also seen interacting with the locals. In the caption, the actress wrote: “Heart filled with #gratitude #rubinadilaik.” Fans have flooded the comments section with compliments and heart emojis.

While Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik seem to be spending some quality time together, away from grueling work schedules, the actress recently confessed that she has only been able to get back to work post-pregnancy due to the support of her mother. In one of her vlogs, Rubina Dilaik said, as per TOI, “Because of her [Rubina's mother], I can pursue my career after becoming a mom. Our moms are super moms. They will take care of the house, take care of the baby and also give us assurances so that we can step out. My mother has so much energy and enthusiasm and whenever you see her face, it's radiant with positivity. They are always smiling. She has told us so many times, 'Rubina, you have given me the purpose of living again.' She keeps telling me that he now wants to spend the time and live the life with Jeeva, Edhaa and Vedha (my sister's daughter), which she couldn't do with us. This involvement of my mom has relaxed me so much. Ever since I became mom, this had been my constant thought if I would be able to pursue my career the way it was. I am so grateful to my mother that I am able to do that.”

Before this, the couple also spent Valentine's Day with their babies and extended family. In the caption, Rubina Dilaik wrote: "This Valentine's was Fam-time."

On the work front, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have worked together in projects such as Chotti Bahu and Bigg Boss 14.