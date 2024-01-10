Rubina Dilaik Documents Postpartum Weight-Loss: 'People Laughed When I Said...'

Rubina Dilaik shared this collage. (courtesy: rubinadilaik)

Feeling the mid-week blues? All you have to do is rush straight to new mom Rubina Dilaik's Instagram timeline. After welcoming her twin daughters last year in November with her husband Abhinav Shukla, the TV star is back at her fitness regime and how. Rubina, who gave birth to her baby girls via C-section, has shared her amazing physical transformation journey with her Instagram family. The Bigg Boss 14 winner has dropped a post including a picture and a video that gives a “fast forward” glimpse at her physical change “from November 2023 to January 2024”. The opening frame shows two mirror selfies of Rubina—the first picture is of her pregnant and the second image is her after 36 days of giving birth to her twins. The next slide carries a clip, showing Rubina indulging in different workouts.

Sharing the post, Rubina Dilaik wrote, “People laughed when I said, my body is my temple (but it didn't bother me)…Just because of this awareness, I could easily transition from this life-transforming journey of my pregnancy into Postpartum as I was mindful about my body and its worth …Your body is what will carry you till your last day on Earth, worship it … (fast forward from November 2023 to January 2024).”

Rubina Dilaik concluded the post by saying, “P.S.10th day post my C section I began Post Natal Yoga, 15th Day I went for my swimming session, 33rd day joined back my Pilates Shona Ritesh Patil class and 36th day attempted headstand without support, and yes I am proud of myself.” Responding to the post, actor and Rubina's Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Shardul Pandit wrote, “Gajab”. Singer Ashish Chamoli dropped a handful of red heart emoticons.

Last month, on the occasion of their twins' one-month birthday celebration, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla revealed their daughters' names to the world. The couple dropped a series of pictures with their babies that were clicked during the festivities. Along with the pictures, the couple wrote, “Excited and extremely happy to share that our daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa are one month old today… Universe blessed us on the auspicious day of Gurpurab." They signed off the post with these words, “Send in your wishes for our angels.” In the comments section, Aly Goni, who participated in Bigg Boss 14 with Rubina and Abhinav, dropped heart and evil eye emojis. Singer Neha Kakkar dropped a heart emoji. The Empire actress Drashti Dhami wrote, "Congratulations.”

In June 2018, the couple got married in Shimla (Rubina's hometown). For the unversed, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla participated together in the reality show Bigg Boss 14, which the actress went on to win.