Rubina Dilaik To Trolls Slamming Her 'Anti-Hindu' Diwali Tweet: 'Are You Guys Out Of Your Mind?'

Image was shared by Rubina. (Courtesy: rubinadilaik)

Television actress Rubina Dilaik has been the target of incessant trolling on social media following her tweets on bursting crackers after Diwali. It all started when a day after Diwali, Rubina Dilaik shared a post on X [formerly Twitter] asking people to stop bursting crackers since the festival had concluded. This led to a section of users flooding her Instagram and X timelines with threats and allegations of her being “anti-Hindu” which the actress has addressed in new tweets. Rubina Dilaik, who is pregnant with her first child, urged people to refrain from bursting crackers and contributing to pollution. She said, “To whomsoever it may Concern! Diwali is OVER, Stop bursting crackers ... since 10th November, non-stop crackers have been burnt till 3 am in the morning. ENOUGH NOW…. Air pollution toh hai hi …. Noise pollution is killing our sleep.”

She added, “Diwali, is a festival of lights, a celebration of Shree Ram returning to Ayodhya! Well, Ramayan mein bursting crackers for 10 days was never mentioned. So all you Pseudo Hindu propaganda agents, Go and find someone ELSE to highlight your paid accounts and fake IDs! Dare not.”

Diwali, is a festival of lights , celebration of Shree Ram returning to Ayodhya !Well, Ramayan mein bursting crackers for 10days was never mentioned , So all you Pseudo Hindu propaganda agents , Go and find someone ELSE to highlight your paid accounts and fake ids! Dare NoT✋???????? https://t.co/QJakYtN4ZE — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) November 15, 2023

As this led to a barrage of threats and trolling, Rubina Dilaik began to share screenshots, addressing the trolls. For instance, calling out one user who left an unsavoury remark, the star wrote, “Don't come and comment on my Instagram... it's NOT GYAN, Mr Intelligently Dumb Vipul Shrisath! Aapse se zyaada hum tyohaar manaatein hain, par doosron ko takleef dekar nahi ….”

Don't come and comment on my Instagram….. its NOT GYAN , Mr. Intelligently Dumb Vipul Shrisath! Aapse se zyaada hum tyohaar manaatein hain, par doosron ko takleef dekar nahi …. pic.twitter.com/9bs9DxEABv — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) November 15, 2023

On being called “anti-Hindu” Rubina Dilaik shared another screengrab and wrote, “Anti Hindu ??? Are you guys seriously out of your mind,” and added a face with rolling eyes emoji.

Anti Hindu ??? Are you guys SERIOUSLY OUT OF YOUR MIND ???? pic.twitter.com/5Rqp9cHiRh — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) November 15, 2023

As mentioned above, Rubina Dilaik is expecting her first child with her husband, actor Abhinav Shukla. The actress is best known for her work in shows such as Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Choti Bahu and Bigg Boss, among others.