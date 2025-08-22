How To Book Confirmed Train Tickets For Diwali And Chhath Puja

With major festivals like Diwali and Chhath Puja approaching in October, lakhs of passengers will soon start planning their journey back home. During this festive rush, confirmed train tickets become extremely difficult to obtain. To help passengers, the railways have revised booking rules and advised some useful tips that can improve the chances of getting a confirmed seat.

New 60-Day Rule

Indian Railways has now implemented a 60-day advance booking rule, instead of the earlier 120-day limit. This means passengers can reserve their tickets only 60 days before their journey date. For instance, if you want to travel on October 20 for Diwali, booking opened from August 20 itself. Similarly, if the train originates a day later, tickets can be booked 61 days in advance.

Tips for Hassle-Free Booking

Since trains get filled within minutes of the ticket window opening, passengers need to plan carefully:

Log in to the IRCTC website a few minutes before booking starts. Book tickets on the same day the window opens, exactly two months before the journey. Use the Alternate Trains option, which suggests available seats on other trains of the route. Keep a sufficient balance ready in the IRCTC wallet to avoid payment delays.

Can't Find a Confirmed Train Ticket? Try a Break Journey Instead

If you're unable to get a confirmed train ticket directly from your starting point to your destination, opting for a break journey might be a practical solution. For instance, if you're travelling from Delhi to Katihar and direct tickets are unavailable, you can consider booking a ticket to an intermediate station like Lucknow or Varanasi. From there, you can catch another train to complete your journey. Though slightly tiring, this method often helps passengers reach home, especially during busy festival seasons.

Festival Travel Demand

Diwali will be celebrated on October 20, followed by Chhath Puja starting on October 25. These festivals see maximum passenger movement towards Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states. While railways will run special trains, passengers booking in advance will have the advantage of a confirmed seat.