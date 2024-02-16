Rubina Dilaik's Valentine's Day Special Famjam With Husband Abhinav Shukla And Twin Daughters

Image instagrammed by Rubina Dilaik. (courtesy: RubinaDilaik)

Rubina Dilaik's latest Instagram post needs your attention. Reason? The actress has allowed us to take a look at her Valentine's Day celebrations. She has shared a series of adorable pictures on Instagram. The opening frame features Rubina spending some quality time with her mother Shakuntla Dilaik and her twins — Jeeva and Edhaa. Don't miss the picturesque background. The next slide shows vibrant pink flowers. Of course, Rubina was joined by her husband actor Abhinav Shukla. In the happy pic, the couple are posing with their little bundles of joy in the middle of a road. Sharing the special album, Rubina declared, "This Valentines' was Fam-time." The actress has also added a black heart emoji to the post.

Before this, Rubina Dilaik posted a picture with her husband, actor Abhinav Shukla.

Take a look:

Wait, there is more. Abhinav Shukla also shared a picture of their Valentine's Day date setup. The photo reveals a beautifully set table for two. On the table, there's a tempting chocolate cake accompanied by a bottle of wine. What caught everyone's attention was the heartfelt card that read, "Happy Valentine's Day my munchkin!! This is our first as parents. Love you." While extending wishes to his beloved wife, the actor wrote, "Happy actual V Day," accompanied by a red heart emoji. Rubina reshared his post on her Instagram Stories.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got married in 2018. They welcomed their twin daughter in November last year.