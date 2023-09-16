Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla Announce Pregnancy: 'Welcoming The Little Traveller Soon'

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. (Courtesy: RubinaDilaik)

Television actors Rubina Dilaik and husband Abhinav Shukla are all set to embrace parenthood and welcome “the little traveller” soon. The parents-to-be, who appeared together in Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 14, shared the good news in a joint-Instagram post. The couple shared a bunch of images which featured them posing on a yacht. While Rubina rocked the maternity style in an all-black fit, layered with a grey shrug, Abhinav looked cool in denims and a white hoodie. In the first two photographs, Abhinav Shukla can be seen cradling Rubina's baby bump from behind. The caption of the post read: “We promised we will together explore the world since we started dating, got married and now will do it as a family…welcoming the little traveller soon!”

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's friends from the television industry congratulated the couple on this new phase of their lives. Rubina's Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 co-contestant Shivangi Joshi wrote, “Congratulations” with heart eye emojis, evil eye emojis and hearts. Other KKK 12 contestants, including Faisal Shaikh, Sriti Jha, and Jannat Zubair, also sent best wishes to the couple. Actress-singer Himanshi Khurana commented: “Congratulations [red heart]”

Singer Asees Kaur also congratulated Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. Rubina featured in Asees Kaur's music video Galat alongside Paras Chhabra.

Chetna Pande, who was one of the participants in KKK 12, wrote, “Awwww M crazy… congratulations Mama to be… you guys.” Rubina's BFF Srishty Rode commented: “Happy for you guys…congratulations.” Meanwhile, Rajiv Adatia said, he “KNEW IT!!!!!!”

Check out the post here:

Rubina Dilaik made her television debut with the daily soap Choti Bahu in 2008. The actress soon became a household name. She went on to headline TV shows like Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Jeannie Aur Juju, and Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Rubina Dilaik entered the Bigg Boss 14 house with husband Abhinav Shukla. She emerged as the winner of the season.

On the other hand, Abhinav Shukla is known for his roles in TV shows such as Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Choti Bahu, Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi and Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hain.