Rubina Dilaik Shares Health Update After Car Accident: 'Everything Is Good'

Television star Rubina Dilaik was involved in a car accident on Saturday. Rubina and her husband, actor Abhinav Shukla confirmed the accident on social media and also shared health updates, following a check-up. Rubina, in a tweet, shared that she has “hit my head and lower back” in the accident. Along with images of the car, Rubina and Abhinav also confirmed that they would be taking legal action against the “reckless truck driver” involved in the accident. Sharing images of the vehicle that had been struck, Abhinav Shukla wrote, “Happened to us, can happen to you. Beware of idiots on the phone jumping traffic lights. To top it up standing there smiling. More details later. Rubina was in car she is fine, taking her for medical. @MTPHereToHelp @MumbaiPolice Request you to take strict action! @RubiDilaik.”

Quote-tweeting the message, Rubina Dilaik said, “Due to the impact I hit my head and lower back, so was in a state of shock, but we ran medical tests, everything is Good...Legal action has been taken against the reckless truck driver, but the damage is done! I urge you all to be mindful on road. Rules r for our own safety.”

Legal action has been taken against the reckless truck driver , but the damage is done! I urge you all to be mindful on road ???????? Rules r for our own safety ! https://t.co/HFB2xpPZVy — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) June 11, 2023

Fans of the couple have wished Rubina Dilaik a speedy recovery. Mumbai Police also replied to Abhinav Shukla's tweet and wrote, “Report the incident to the nearest police station of the place where the incident took place.”

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most popular stars on Indian television thanks to her work in shows such as Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed, Sindoor Bin Suhagan, Choti Bahu and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki. The actress also was a part of Bigg Boss 14, which she went on to win. She was seen alongside Abhinav Shukla in the show.

Meanwhile, Abhinav Shukla is known for his work in shows such as Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, among others.