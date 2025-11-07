<i>The Family Man 3</i> Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari Is The Most Wanted Criminal. Bonus - Jaideep Ahlawat

Prime Video has dropped the trailer for the much-awaited third season of The Family Man, and it promises a high-stakes, action-packed return for Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari - this time as the man on the run.

Season 3 picks up with Srikant racing against time to protect himself, his family, and the nation from a new and imminent threat. The once-relentless intelligence officer now finds himself being hunted by his own agency, adding a fresh twist to the hit spy-thriller.

The new season introduces two powerful antagonists - Rukma, played by Jaideep Ahlawat (Paatal Lok), and Meera, portrayed by Nimrat Kaur (The Lunchbox).

The trailer teases everything fans have come to love - sharp humour, high-octane action, emotional tension, and the constant blur between Srikant's personal and professional worlds.

Background

The series is written by Raj, DK, and Suman Kumar, with dialogues by Sumit Arora. Alongside Raj & DK, Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth join as directors for the new season.

Returning cast members include Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade, Priyamani as Suchitra Tiwari, Ashlesha Thakur as Dhriti Tiwari, Vedant Sinha as Atharv Tiwari, Shreya Dhanwanthary as Zoya, and Gul Panag as Saloni.

The Family Man Season 3 premieres on Prime Video on November 21 across India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.