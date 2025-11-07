Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Welcome Baby Boy: "Our Bundle Of Joy Has Arrived"

Bollywood star couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on Friday welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.

Vicky Kaushal shared the announcement in an Instagram post, writing, "Blessed".

Katrina, 43, and Vicky Kaushal, 37, announced their pregnancy in September.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in 2021 in the picturesque locale of Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. It was an intimate wedding that only had the couple's family and close friends in attendance.

While Katrina Kaif maintained a low profile throughout her pregnancy, Vicky Kaushal was often spotted attending social and film events.

In a candid chat with Yuvaa, Vicky Kaushal recently said how much he was looking forward to fatherhood.

"Just being a dad. Really looking forward to it. I think it's a huge blessing and exciting times. Almost there, so fingers crossed. Mujhe lag raha hai main ghar se hi nahi nikalne wala hoon," he had said.

Previously, Vicky Kaushal's younger brother and actor Sunny Kaushal said the whole family was very excited about welcoming the new member of the Kaushal family.

"Sabhi ko badi khushi hai and nervousness bhi hai ki kya hoga aage jaake. (Everyone is happy and nervous also. We do not know what will happen ahead). Waiting for that day to come," he told Instant Bollywood.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announced their pregnancy by sharing an Instagram post on September 23.

The couple posted a Polaroid-style photo where Vicky is seen holding Katrina's baby bump. She was dressed casually in a white top and jeans.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in crime thriller Merry Christmas, and Vicky Kaushal was most recently seen in period drama Chhaava, one of the highest earning films of 2025.

NDTV has learnt that Katrina Kaif will take a long maternity break. Sources revealed that she wishes to be a hands-on mother.

