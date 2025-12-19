New Dad Vicky Kaushal Says "Better At Changing Diapers Than Acting" At NDTV Indian Of The Year 2025

At the NDTV Indian of the Year 2025, held in Delhi on Friday, actor Vicky Kaushal was honoured with the Actor of the Year award. The actor played the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in Chhaava.

The moment arrived when Vicky Kaushal was questioned about how he had aced acting and dancing skills—but had he aced changing diapers?

To which Vicky laughed and said, "I am better at changing diapers than acting. I'd just like to say that."

This was the first time the actor had stepped out of Mumbai after welcoming a baby boy with Bollywood star and wife Katrina Kaif on November 7.

Talking about becoming a father, Vicky Kaushal said, "It's very tough (to leave the city after becoming a father). But one day when he watches this, he'll be proud of his dad. I can't express in words what it means to be a father."

Vicky Kaushal's Acceptance Speech For Actor Of The Year Award

After receiving the award, he said, "Thank you for this honour. This is truly, truly special. It's a humbling honour. This award is for my family and my little one, who has come in as a blessing. Thank you so much. First time I'm out of town after becoming a father. I'm sure when he grows up, and watches this, he'll be proud of his dad. "

About Vicky Kaushal

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal pursued acting after assisting Anurag Kashyap on Gangs of Wasseypur (2012). He starred in minor roles in films such as Bombay Velvet and Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana (2012). His breakthrough came with the lead in Masaan (2015), earning critical acclaim, followed by Raazi (2018) and Sanju (2018).

However, his performance in Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) established him as a leading man, earning him a National Film Award for Best Actor.

He was last seen in Chhaava, where he portrays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, also starred Rashmika Mandanna.

Chhaava became one of the year's major box office successes. The film collected ₹708.5 crore nett in India (₹716.91 crore gross).

On the personal front, Vicky married Katrina Kaif on December 2021, in an intimate traditional Hindu ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. They welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on November 7.

About NDTV Indian Of The Year

Continuing its tradition of honouring excellence as part of Indian of the Year, NDTV undertook an exhaustive selection process to recognise outstanding Indians across 14 diverse categories—spanning business leadership, innovation, philanthropy, governance, sports, entertainment, culture, and science.