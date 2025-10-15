Vicky Kaushal Says "Almost There" About First Baby With Katrina Kaif: "<i>Ghar Se Hi Nahi Nikalne Wala Hoon</i>"

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to welcome their first baby, as the Chhaava actor revealed they are "almost there". In a recent conversation with Yuvaa, Vicky Kaushal shared what he's most looking forward to and how parenthood is a "huge blessing".

What's Happening

Vicky Kaushal shared his excitement about becoming a father soon. Katrina Kaif and he announced their first pregnancy in September earlier this year.

In a candid chat with Yuvaa, Vicky Kaushal said, "Just being a dad. Really looking forward to it. I think it's a huge blessing and exciting times. Almost there, so fingers crossed. Mujhe lag raha hai main ghar se hi nahi nikalne wala hoon."

How Reddit Reacted

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's fans are over the moon as they flooded the comments section on a Reddit thread with love, saying the couple will be "good parents".

One Internet user wrote, "They will be good parents. Katrina has wanted a baby for so long, and now the baby is almost here."

Another person added, "Yeah, really happy for her. I was also ecstatic for her wedding, haha. She had to wait so long for it, too. She always wanted to have a family of her own, but all of it took time, so it makes one really happy for her when it finally happens."

Another fan mentioned, "I'm so happy for them. Praying for a cute, healthy little baby."

Someone else added, "Hoping the delivery is safe and mum and child are also safe and healthy."

One comment read, "He is glowing."

Another wrote, "Awwww, so happy for them. No nazar, thu thu! They will be amazing parents."

Sunny Kaushal On Katrina-Vicky's Pregnancy

After the couple confirmed Katrina's pregnancy, fans and friends could not stop sending their love and best wishes. Vicky's younger brother, actor Sunny Kaushal, opened up about how the family is feeling as they get ready to welcome a new member.

Talking to Instant Bollywood, Sunny Kaushal said, "Sabhi ko badi khushi hai aur nervous bhi hain ki kya hoga aage jaake. (Everyone is happy and nervous as well. We don't know what will happen ahead. Waiting for that day to come.)"

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Announcement Post

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announced the actress's pregnancy by sharing an Instagram post on September 23. The couple posted a Polaroid-style photo where Vicky is seen holding Katrina's baby bump. She was dressed casually in a white top and jeans.

In A Nutshell

Vicky Kaushal shared his joy while talking about his first baby with Katrina Kaif. He called it a "huge blessing" and said he is looking forward to "just being a dad".

ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Announce Pregnancy: "Best Chapter Of Our Lives"