Viral: Ecstatic Fans Create AI-Generated Pics Of Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Son

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their little bundle of joy, a baby boy, on November 7. The couple announced the happy news with a beautiful postcard on Instagram. Now, an AI-generated photo of the Kaushal family is making waves online.

The photo features Katrina Kaif, her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, sitting on a couch with his mother, Veena Kaushal, holding their newborn baby boy. The swaddled newborn was peacefully sleeping in his grandmother's arms and looked cute as a button. The image's background has been kept intact, seemingly from one of their previous pictures, captured inside their abode.

The photo was shared by Katrina Kaif's fan page on Instagram.

Take a look at the post here:

Vicky Kaushal, on Instagram, announced the arrival of their baby boy with a heartwarming post.

In a cutesy picture message, the Sam Bahadur actor wrote, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy.” As for the caption, he simply wrote “blessed,” followed by a heart emoji and an Om symbol.

Overwhelmed with joy and gratitude for becoming a grandfather, Vicky Kaushal's father, Sham Kaushal, also dropped a picture message on Instagram.

He expressed his immense gratefulness to God for the blessings bestowed upon his family, and wrote, “Shukariya Rab da....Kal se Bhagwan ka mere parivar pe etna meherban rehne ke liye, jitna bhi shukar kar raha hun, unki blessings ke samne kam pad raha hai. (Thank you, God... For being so kind to my family since yesterday, no amount of thanks is enough compared to his blessings.) God is & has been so kind.”

“Bhagwan ki meherbani aise hi mere bachon pe aur sabse junior Kaushal pe bani rahe. Hum sab bahut khush hain aur bahut blessed feel kar rahe hain. (May God's grace remain with my children, especially Junior Kaushal. We are all very happy and feel very blessed.) So so happy on becoming Dada. May God bless all. Rab Rakha,” he concluded.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married on December 9, 2021, in an intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.