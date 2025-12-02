Becoming A Father Is Vicky Kaushal's 'Biggest Moment Of 2025': "Always Felt I Would Be All Emotional, But..."

Vicky Kaushal recently embraced fatherhood. He and Katrina Kaif were blessed with their first child, a baby boy, on November 7. Now, the new dad has shared his feelings about this new chapter.

Vicky told GQ India, "Becoming a father this year is my biggest moment of 2025. It is a magical feeling. I always felt that when the time comes, I would be all emotional and ecstatic, but it has actually been the most grounding moment I have ever experienced in my life."

Vicky and Katrina had shared a joint post announcing the arrival of their new family member. They wrote, "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. Katrina & Vicky."

A few days ago, Vicky's father, Sham Kaushal, wrote a heartfelt note expressing his joy at becoming a grandfather.



His post read,"Shukriya Rab da...(folded hands emojis) Kal se Bhagwan ka mere parivar pe itne meherban rehne ke liye, jitna bhi shukar kar raha hoon, unki blessings ke samne kam pad raha hai. God is & has been so kind. Bhagwan ki meherbani aise hi mere bachon pe aur sabse junior Kaushal pe bani rahe. Hum sab bahut khush hain aur bahut blessed feel kar rahe hain."

("Thank you, God, for being so kind to my family. No matter how much I thank him, it feels insufficient compared to all his blessings. God is and has been so kind. May God's grace continue to remain on my children and the youngest Kaushal. We are all very happy and feel very blessed.")

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9, 2021.