Sunny Kaushal On Vicky And Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Announcement: "Everyone Is Nervous"

The Kaushal family has a lot to look forward to right now. With Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif expecting their first baby, excitement is in the air. And, it seems everyone at home is counting down the days.

After the couple confirmed Katrina's pregnancy, fans and friends could not stop sending their love and best wishes. Now, Vicky's younger brother, actor Sunny Kaushal, has opened up about how the family is feeling as they get ready to welcome a new member.

Talking to Instant Bollywood, Sunny Kaushal said, “Sabhi ko badi Khushi hai and nervous bhi hai ki kya hoga aage jaake. (Everyone is happy and nervous also. We do not know what will happen ahead). Waiting for that day to come.”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announced the actress' pregnancy by sharing an Instagram post on September 23. The couple posted a Polaroid-style photo where Vicky is seen holding Katrina's baby bump. She was dressed casually in a white top and jeans.

Their caption said it all: “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in 2021 at the scenic Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Their intimate wedding was attended by close friends and family. The couple often share glimpses of their love and special moments on Instagram.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the period drama Chhaava. The Laxman Utekar directorial featured Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The actor will next appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are also part of the project.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif last appeared in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas. The film was headlined by Vijay Sethupathi.