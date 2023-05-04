Inside Pics From Rubina Dilaik's Sister Rohini's Wedding Rituals: 'And The Memories Forever Begin'

Image was shared by Rubina Dilaik. (courtesy: rubinadilaik)

Television actress Rubina Dilaik shared some beautiful pictures and videos from her sister Rohini Dilaik's wedding celebrations in Chandigarh and it screams all kinds of fun. Rubina, who is married to actor Abhinav Shukla attended the event with her husband and posted some adorable pictures featuring her sister from her pre-wedding rituals. In the pictures, we can see Rubina, dancing, posing and having the time of her life. Sharing a video from the Haldi ceremony, Rubina wrote, "And the memories forever begin."

In one of the videos shared by Rohini, we can see Rubina and Abhinav dancing and walking the lovely bride down the aisle. Rubina looks absolutely stunning in a yellow ensemble.

Earlier in 2021, Rubina's sister Jyotika got married. Rubina and Abhinav had attended the wedding and also shared pictures on social media. Take a look at them here:

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got married in the year 2018 after dating for several years. The couple participated in Bigg Boss 14 together, hosted by Salman Khan.

On Abhinav's 40th birthday last year, wife Rubina wrote a sweet wish for him. On Instagram, Rubina has shared two pictures with Abhinav from their holiday album. In the first image, Rubina can be seen in a red jacket paired with jeans and a woolen cap as she enjoys Maggie while Abhinav can be seen standing behind her. The second image is a selfie in which they are happily posing for the camera. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, "Happy Birthday to the love and light of my life," followed by a heart emoticon and revealed that she is missing him a "little more today," "Missing you a little more Today."

Rubina has also worked in several shows including Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed, Sindoor Bin Suhagan, Choti Bahu and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki as Rubina Dilaik was last seen in a dance reality show Jhalak Dikkla Jaa 10, judged by Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi.