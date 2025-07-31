Fibroids May Mimic Pregnancy Symptoms: Gynecologist Explains Similarities Between The Two

A growing belly, frequent urination, and a missed period are commonly recognized signs of pregnancy. However, these symptoms can sometimes indicate something unexpected, uterine fibroids. According to The National Center for Biotechnology Information, between 50% to 77% of women all over the world may have fibroids. While it is an extremely common issue, early detection of fibroids is important to prevent further complications.

What are fibroids?

Uterine fibroids are non-cancerous growths in the uterus that typically develop during a woman's reproductive years. They vary widely in number and size- some may be too small to see, while others can grow large enough to fill the abdomen or pelvic area, potentially making a woman appear pregnant. Some women also experience a sensation of movement in the abdomen due to muscle contractions, which further extends the confusion.

Locations of fibroids

Fibroids can be located in the uterine wall (intramural), inner lining (submucosal), or outer surface (subserosal). Their location affects symptoms and treatment: submucosal fibroids often cause heavy bleeding and fertility issues; intramural may enlarge the uterus; subserosal can press on nearby organs, causing pain or urinary problems.

How symptoms can resemble pregnancy?

A lot of times, uterine fibroids develop without any symptom. In cases where symptoms are noticeable, they vary according to the size, location, and number of the fibroids, and may mimic early signs of pregnancy:

1. Pelvic pressure: As fibroids grow, they begin to exert pressure on the pelvic area. People may experience a feeling of fullness or pressure in the pelvis, often accompanied by dull pain.

2. Urination problems: Fibroids press on the bladder and reduce its capacity. Women may feel the need to urinate much more frequently. In some cases, they can also obstruct the flow of urine, making it difficult for them to urinate.

3. Constipation: The rectum is pressurized by growing fibroids, and normal bowel movements are disrupted. As a result, people may have infrequent or strained defecation.

4. Painful sex: The location of fibroids within the uterus can lead to discomfort during intercourse. Abdominal or lower back pain are also common.

In addition, fibroids interfere with your menstrual cycle, making your periods last longer. The uterine lining is also disturbed, which leads to excessive bleeding and painful cramps during periods. Most fibroids are not linked to pregnancy at all, but some of them could cause infertility or pregnancy loss.

Navigating fibroids: What you can do?

Fibroids are detected through imaging tests like an ultrasound or MRI. Hysteroscopy, wherein the doctor inserts a small telescope through the cervix into the uterus to check for fibroids. Treatment options range from watchful waiting and medication to surgical procedures, depending on the size, location, and number of fibroids. Minimally invasive laparoscopic surgeries are also recommended to remove fibroids through small incisions in the abdomen.

Increased awareness and early detection are key to managing fibroids effectively. By not normalizing symptoms like pelvic pain and heavy menstrual bleeding, women can avoid severe complications and seek timely medical help to lead a healthier life.

(Dr. Ranjana Becon, Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynecology, Manipal Hospital, Ghaziabad)

