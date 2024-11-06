Abhinav Shukla Shares Late Diwali Post With His Wife Rubina Dilaik And Twin Daughters: "My Three <i>Luxmis</i>"

Television actor and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Abhinav Shukla posted pictures of his Diwali festivities on Tuesday. Featuring his wife Rubina Dilaik and their twin daughters Edhaa and Jeeva, the pictures lit up every fan's Insta feed who has been feeling the post-festival blues. This is the family's first Diwali since they welcomed their kids, adding extra joy to their celebration. Abhinav cutely captioned the post "My three Luxmis," honouring his wife and two daughters.

The Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actor also explained the reason as to why he posted the Diwali pictures so late in the caption. "Sorry for the delay, I am always late because I believe in good edit," he wrote.

Abhinav shared a carousel of pictures from their celebrations, where the first one is an adorable family picture of the four of them, with the actor holding a LED diya in his hand and his kids with toys in theirs. In the next two pictures, Edhaa and Jeeva's feet are dipped in red dye.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got married in 2018. They were on Bigg Boss together in the show's 14th season, where Rubina won the first prize. They welcomed their twins in November 2023. Since then, the proud parents have frequently shared glimpses of their kids, and their lives as new parents.

Sharing her joy about having twins, Rubina Dilaik had earlier said, "When we got to know about it first that we are blessed with twins, I still remember Abhinav's reaction. We saw it during the ultrasound and he's like no way! I said yeah, that's the truth. He's like no, no, no way! I told him that that's what the doctors is saying. As soon as we stepped out of the clinic and while we were going back home, we did not talk to each other the entire way. We were not able to digest the good news."