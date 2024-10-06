Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla Visit Golden Temple With Their Twin Daughters. See Post

Abhinav Shukla's latest Instagram post is setting major family goals. The actor, along with his wife, actress Rubina Dilaik and their twin daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa, jetted off to Amritsar to visit the Golden Temple. In the image, the family of four can be seen posing with the iconic Sikh temple in the background. Both Rubina and Abhinav are holding one of their daughters in their arms. Abhinav opted for a casual and cool outfit, while Rubina embraced an ethnic look for the spiritual visit. As for the little ones – one was seen in a cute midi dress, while the other rocked a tee and dungarees. “E&J first visit to Golden Temple . Blessed,” wrote Abhinav Shukla in the caption.

Reacting to the post, actor Shardul Pandit posted red hearts. Actress Himani Rawat wrote, “How cute you all are.” Actress Tanya Abrol commented, “Love.” Drashti Dhami said, “Awwwwwwwwwwww.”

On Friday, on the occasion of Navratri 2024, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik revealed their children's faces on social media for the first time. In a joint post on Instagram, they posted close-up pictures of their daughters, Edhaa and Jeeva. The next slides showed sweet moments of Rubina and Abhinav enjoying time with their little ones. The caption read, “On this auspicious occasion of Navratri introducing Edhaa & Jeeva (E&J). Thank you all for waiting patiently!”

In December last year, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla announced the names of their twin daughters. Sharing photos with their newborns, they wrote in a joint Instagram post, "Excited and extremely happy to share that our daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa are one month old Today.... Universe blessed us on the auspicious day of Gurpurab." They ended their note with the words: "Send in your wishes for our angels."

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got married in June 2018. They welcomed Jeeva and Edhaa in November 2023.