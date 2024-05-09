Aashish Malhotra Quits Anupamaa After 4 Years: 'Thank You For Hating Me So Much'

Aashish Malhotra shared this image. (courtesy: kedaraashish)

Actor Aashish Mehrotra, who played the role of Toshu in the show Anupamaa for almost four years, has quit the show. He shared the news on his Instagram handle. Aashish Mehrotra shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the show. The photos feature Anupamaa's lead cast - Rupali Ganguly, Alpana Buch, Nidhi Shah, Gaurav Khanna and Muskaan Bamne. He thanked the makers and fans for their love and support. Aashish expressed gratitude for the challenging and fun journey of playing Toshu. He also spoke about the different phases his character went through in the show, from being a top student to a rebellious son. Aashish thanked the audience for their love and hinted at a new project.

Aashish Mehrotra wrote, "It was a beautiful journey… a beautiful journey of almost 4 years as your “Toshu” in Anupamaa… The character is just the opposite of who I am as a person… has made it more challenging and fun to live with. It has been a huge roller coaster ride. But what a ride!"

He added, "From a topper in college - MBA gold medalist, the most loved son being the 1st born, then the rebel child, drunkard, bhaag kar shaadi karne waala lover, saas ka ghulaam- ghar jamai, selfish money lover, loving brother, comic property dealer to being bedridden after a stroke.. apne bacchi chura kar bhag gaya tha… kyaaa kyaa nahi kiyaa hai yaar in this journey… (I ran away with my own daughter in the show. What have I not done in this journey). Toshus' love for his father was the most special thing to me on this journey.. It brings tears instantly… It's all so overwhelming."

"I found some amazing people through this journey who will stay with me for life… and to my audience my second family - thank you for hating me so much that I could feel your love and connect with me always. You guys will see me soon in some other roop or maybe the real me… Seeking your acceptance, love, and blessings forever. Signing off with tons of gratitude," Aashish concluded.

A source told Free Press Journal that Aashish Mehrotra will participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The source said, "Yes, Ashish has been roped in for KKK 14 and he will be flying with the contestants soon.''

Anupamaa aired in 2020 and has been ruling the TRP charts ever since. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Nidhi Shah, Alpana Buch and Muskaan Bamne in lead roles.

On the work front, Aashish Mehrotra has appeared in several shows including Ishq Mein Marjawan, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum and Paanch 5 Wrong Make A Right among others.