Busy With Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor Debuts New Hairstyle. Fans Are Thrilled

Ranbir Kapoor is busy shooting for his upcoming epic saga Ramayana. Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim recently shared a series of pictures featuring Ranbir Kapoor's new hairstyle on Instagram, hinting at the actor's look for the Nitesh Tiwari directorial Ramayana. The post features close-up shots of Ranbir Kapoor sporting a black T-shirt and a cool pair of shades. What caught fans' attention was Ranbir Kapoor's trimmed hair and beard. The caption read, "Ranbir Kapoor (with a string of emojis)." As soon as the post was shared on Instagram, fans flooded the comment section with praises. They also asked if the actor's new hairstyle is for Ramayana.

A fan wrote, "Wow, Ranbir is getting ready for Ramayana. He looks stylish as ever." Another one wrote, "OMG, Ranbir Kapoor is going to nail his role in Ramayana. This look is everything." A comment read, "Ranbir's hair and beard game is on point! Excited to see him in this epic movie." While a fan commented, "Ranbir Kapoor is the perfect choice for Ramayana. Loving his new avatar," "Ranbir kapoor is the best," wrote another one. Yet another one wrote, "I'm already obsessed with Ranbir's new look."

A few days ago, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were pictured at the ISL (Indian Super League) semi-final showdown between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa. Ranbir's team secured their spot in the finals. Following the game, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt took a victory lap around the Mumbai Football Arena and celebrated the win with their fans. The paparazzi lenses caught the couple's warm interactions with fans as they entered the stadium, waving and exchanging greetings. Throughout the match, they were spotted cheering fervently from the stands.

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in the second installment of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. He will also star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park and Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The film also stars Sai Pallavi, Arun Govil and Lara Dutta in key roles.