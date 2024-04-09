Viral: Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Prep Routine Is Not For Beginners. Bonus - Alia And Raha

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from the video. (courtesy: ranbirkapoorcrew)

Ranbir Kapoor is the object of Internet's obsession. Why, you ask? Well, a video of the actor's intense preparation from his upcoming film Ramayana is doing the rounds on social media and it is going insanely viral. The video features Ranbir Kapoor cycling, jogging, swimming, hiking and engaging in some high-octane workout routines. Also, blink and you will miss Ranbir Kapoor's superstar wife Alia Bhatt and their daughter Raha in the video. Ranbir Kapoor might be a social media recluse but his many fan pages on Instagram have shared the video.

Check out the viral video here:

A few days ago, Ranbir Kapoor's pictures from the film's preparatory session went viral on the Internet. The pictures feature the actor posing with his archery coach. Ranbir Kapoor will star as Lord Ram in the film.

Ranbir Kapoor had a stellar year professionally - the actor had two releases last year - Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, with Shraddha Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. Both the films performed well at the box office and Animal was a smash hit. He also won a Best Actor Filmfare trophy for his performance in the film.

Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in the second rendition of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. He will reportedly also star in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park. The actor recently appeared on the new Netflix show The Great Indian Kapil Show along with mom Neetu and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Ranbir Kapoor is the star of films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Wake Up Sid, Rockstar, Barfi!, Tamasha, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sanju, Raajneeti, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and Bachna Ae Haseeno to name a few. He made his big Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya in 2007.