Hans Zimmer And AR Rahman To Create Music For Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Report

The updates about Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana keep getting exciting with each passing day. The movie will feature Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in lead roles. Now, as per a Pinkvilla report, Oscar winners Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman have been roped in by the makers. A source told the entertainment platform, “Hans Zimmer is gearing up to make his debut in the Indian Film Industry with Ramayana. Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari have always been vocal about their global vision for this Indian Epic and they are leaving no stone unturned to make that a reality. Hans Zimmer is also fascinated by the vision for the story of Lord Ram and is all ready to compose the score of Ramayana. It's a match made in heaven. Two global talents (AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer) are set to team up for the present India's Story to the World.” FYI: Hans Zimmer has given music to movies like Pirates of the Caribbean, Inception, and Man of Steel.

“Ramayana is truly a global film and the makers are attempting to represent Indian Cinema at a global level with the epic. Years have been spent not just researching the subject but also pre-visualization of the world. Ramayana is a legacy film and the makers have embarked on a journey to bring it to the spectacle with all the responsibility. The talks are also on with a global studio from Hollywood to come on board for the International Release, but it's all in a very nascent stage,” the source added.

Meanwhile, pictures from the sets of Ramayana are making waves on the internet. In the snaps, we can see Lara Dutta, who reportedly plays the role of Kaikeyi, Arun Govil (famously known for playing Lord Rama in the 1987 TV series Ramayan), and Sheeba Chaddha dressed in their characters. Arun reportedly portrays Dashrath, while Sheeba will take on the role of Surpanakha in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial.

A fan page shared the photos on X (earlier known as Twitter) with the text, "Shoot for the biggest movie of Indian Cinema - Ramayana has started. Casting is already looking , I have high hopes from this one directed by the very talented Nitish Tiwari."

