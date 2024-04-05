Crazy Viral Pics Of Lara Dutta And Arun Govil From The Sets Of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

Lara Dutta pictured on the sets. (courtesy: CricCineHub)

New photos from the sets of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana have been circulating on the Internet and they are trending a great deal. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Speaking of the pictures that are trending on social media, they feature Lara Dutta, Arun Govil and Sheeba Chaddha in their respective costumes. Lara Dutta reportedly plays the role of Kaikeyi in the film. Arun Govil, renowned for his portrayal of Lord Rama in the 1987 TV series Ramayan,has reportedly been cast as Dashrath, while Sheeba Chaddha will be playing Surpanakha's role in the film.

The pictures shared by a fan club on X (earlier known as Twitter) read, "Shoot for the biggest movie of Indian Cinema - Ramayana has started. Casting is already looking , I have high hopes from this one directed by very talented Nitish Tiwari."

Check out the viral photos here:

Shoot for The BIGGEST movie of Indian Cinema - RAMAYANA has started.



Casting is already looking , I have high hopes from this one directed by very talented Nitish Tiwari #ArunGovil#LaraDutta#Ramayana#RanbirKapoor#Yash#SaiPallavi#Ramayanpic.twitter.com/HAmguvmmFc — (@CricCineHub) April 4, 2024

A few days ago, Ranbir Kapoor's pictures from the film's preparatory session went viral on the Internet. The pictures feature the actor posing with his archery coach.

Meanwhile, Arun Govil, in a recent interview, shared his thoughts about Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming portrayal of Lord Ram in the film. Talking to Bollywood Spy, Arun Govil said, "As far as Ranbir is concerned, he is a good actor. He is an award-winning actor. Jitna janta hu mai unke baare mein, bahut mehnat se kaam karte hai vo. Bahut sanskaari bache hai vo basically. Unke andar morals, sanskar, sanskriti hai, maine dekha hai kai baar unko [From what I know about him, he works very hard. He is basically a very cultured kid. He possesses morals, values, and a deep sense of tradition. I have observed this on multiple occasions. I am very sure about it that he will try to do his level best. It should come out well)."