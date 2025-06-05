Exclusive: NDTV Asks Arun Govil Who Should Play Lord Ram Today. His Answer

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Arun Govil expressed doubt about current actors' suitability to play Lord Ram on screen. His comments coincide with the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony phase two at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Ranbir Kapoor is preparing to portray Lord Ram in the two-part film adaptation of Ramayan.

In an exclusive interview to NDTV, actor and BJP MP (Member of Parliament) from Meerut, Arun Govil, who became a household name after essaying the role of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's TV epic Ramayan, weighed in on who could essay the iconic character on the big or small screen.

Govil said he was unsure whether any of the available actors in the film industry today are fit for it.

"Three-four people tried recreating it, [but] they were not successful. I don't think in our lifetime someone should try to recreate Ramayan. As far as some actor playing Ram [is concerned], all the available actors, all the stars at this moment - I don't think anyone is suitable. Maybe you can find someone outside the industry," Govil told NDTV.

Arun Govil's reaction comes on the sidelines of the second phase of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, today. The actor played the role of Lord Ram in the iconic TV show Ramayan for 78 episodes spread over a year and a half. The show was a household event at 9.30 am every Sunday, when it was broadcast on Doordarshan. It ran on TV from 1987 to 1988.

Over the years, several actors have played Lord Ram, including Prabhas, in Adipurush (2023) the latest retelling of Ramayan. The film was a disaster at the box office and opened to severe criticism from cinegoers and reviewers alike.

Arun Govil's remarks come at a time when actor Ranbir Kapoor is prepping for the role of Lord Ram in the upcoming film adaptation of Ramayan. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame, his Ramayan will be released in two parts on Diwali 2026 and 2027.