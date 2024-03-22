Ravi Dubey To Play Lakshman In Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayan: Report

Image instagrammed by Ravi Dubey. (courtesy: RaviDubey)

Given Ranbir Kapoor's acting prowess, it is no secret that audiences are excited to see him as Lord Rama in the upcoming film, Ramayan. Reportedly, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial will feature Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and KGF fame Yash in the role of the antagonist, Ravana. According to a new report by ETimes, TV actor Ravi Dubey is going to play the role of Lakshman in the mythological film. The report stated, "The makers have finally found their Lakshman, and it is none other than TV actor Ravi Dubey." For the unversed, Ravi has worked in several daily soaps such as Ranbir Rano, Saas Bina Sasural, and 12/24 Karol Bagh. He has also hosted many reality shows such as Rising Star 2, India's Best Dramebaaz, and The Drama Company.

A few days ago, veteran actor Arun Govil, who played the role of Lord Rama in the 1987 popular TV series Ramayan, opened up about Ranbir Kapoor portraying the same role. In a conversation with Bollywood Spy, Arun Govil said, “As far as Ranbir is concerned, he is a good actor. He is an award-winning actor. Jitna janta hu mai unke baare mein, bahut mehnat se kaam karte hai vo. Bahut sanskaari bache hai vo basically. Unke andar morals, sanskar, sanskriti hai, maine dekha hai kai baar unko. [From what I know about him, he works very hard. He is basically a very cultured kid. He possesses morals, values, and a deep sense of tradition. I have observed this on multiple occasions.] I am very sure about it that he will try to do his level best. It should come out well.”

Before that Pinkvilla reported that the VFX plates for Ramayan are being created by DNEG, the Oscar-winning VFX company. The report quoted a source saying, “Nitesh Tiwari and team have been working actively on creating the world of Ramayan and the blueprint is finally all ready. The VFX plates are prepared by the Oscar-winning company, DNEG and it's a world that would blow away the minds of audiences. However, the strength of Ramayan won't be the visual but the simplistic storytelling and compelling inter-character emotions.”

The source added, “Ranbir and Sai will start shooting for the film around the month of February 2024. The first part of the trilogy will focus more on Lord Rama and Sita, leading towards the conflict of Sita Haran. The duo will be shooting for the film from February till August 2024, before calling it a wrap for Ramayan: Part One.”