Ranbir Kapoor Takes Wife Alia Bhatt For A Drive In Swanky New Car

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor spotted in Mumbai on Saturday night

One of Bollywood's most loved couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted on Saturday night, taking a ride in their brand-new car, a black Bentley. The couple was pictured as they were seen visiting newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's house in Mumbai. Dressed in a classy black shirt with trousers, the Animal star looked handsome as always while his wife Alia Bhatt looked drop dead gorgeous in a strappy red outfit. The couple was seen smiling and waving at the shutterbugs from inside their new car.

Take a look at some pictures from last night:

The superstar recently added a swanky new Bentley Continental, which is reportedly worth ₹ 8 crore, to his existing collection of automobiles. The actor was pictured driving his new car in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon. Last year, the actor added a Range Rover with Belgravia Green exteriors to his car collection.

Check out photos of Ranbir Kapoor in his new car here:

Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in the second rendition of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. He will reportedly also star in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park. He will also star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film titled Love & War alongside his wife Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The actor recently appeared on the new Netflix show The Great Indian Kapil Show along with mom Neetu and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Alia and Ranbir got married in an intimate wedding ceremony held at the former's Bandra residence, Vastu, on April 14, 2022, after dating for five years. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, in November of the same year.