Inside Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants Karan Veer Mehra, Abhishek Kumar And Krishna Shroff's Romania Diaries

Abhishek Kumar shared the image on his Instagram story.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 contestants have jetted off to Romania for the stunt-based reality show. The show is hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Now, television personality Karan Veer Mehra has shared a picture of himself and his co-contestants on Instagram Stories. In the pic, Karan is having a blast with Bigg Boss 17 participant Abhishek Kumar, actor Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna, and actress Niyati Fatnani. The picture was clicked during their gym session. All of them look uber-cool. Abhishek Sharma also reposted the pic on his Instagram Stories with the party track — Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai – playing in the background. It is sung by Aastha Gill and Badshah. Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai is from Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan's film Khoobsurat.

Karan Veer Mehra has also posted a picture with Abhishek Kumar and actress Aditi Sharma. In the frame, they look ready to face the challenges in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14. Background song? It's Arjan Dhillon and MXRCI's Fly.

Earlier, in an interaction with Times Now, Abhishek Kumar confessed that he was initially planning to back out from Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14. The actor revealed that he was worried about his claustrophobia issue. “Yes, I didn't want to do the show initially. But then the Colors team and Endemol team told me that everything is not related to claustrophobia in the show. Actually, I have an injury in my right hand as well,” he said.

Speaking about what caused him to change his mind, Abhishek Kumar added, “I got advice from elders like Ravi (Dubey) who told me that this is a very good opportunity and I should go.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 is expected to premiere in July.