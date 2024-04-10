Jackie Shroff Sends Best Wishes To Team Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Ahead Of Film's Release

Jackie Shroff and son Tiger twinning in white

A day ahead of the theatrical release of the much-awaited action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Tiger Shroff's dad Jackie Shroff sent good luck wishes to the lead actors and dropped a video on social media. In the video posted on his Instagram handle, Jackie Shroff can be seen saying good luck to Bade and Chote miyan. “𝐺𝑜𝑜𝑑 𝑙𝑢𝑐𝑘 𝑡𝑜 𝐵𝑎𝑑𝑒 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝐶ℎ𝑜𝑡𝑒,” the caption read. Tiger Shroff also reacted and wrote, “Thank you Daddy.” Besides Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar.

Take a look at Jackie Shroff's wish below:

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has had its release date moved ahead by one day. Instead of April 10, the movie will now hit the big screens on April 11.

In a video shared on Monday, Akshay Kumar said, "UAE has declared that Eid is on April 10, which means, in India, it will be celebrated on April 11." To this, Tiger Shroff added, "We have always said Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will release on Eid. We will keep our promise and will meet you at the cinema halls on April 11 only." Sharing the video, the stars wrote on Instagram, "Bade aur Chote aur poori Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ki team ki taraf se aap sab ko advance mein Eid Mubarak. Dekhiye #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan on Eid with your entire family, now releasing on 11th April only in cinemas."

While talking about the big box office clash between Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ajay Devgn earlier said, "I would not call it a clash. If you call it a clash, then it means that two films should not be released on the same day. But there are times when you have to do this."