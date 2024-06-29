From Asim Riaz To Shalin Bhanot, A Look At All The Contestants Of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14

KKK14 contestants pictured together.

For all the Khatron Ke Khiladi fans, we have an amazing update. On Saturday, the makers of the stunt-based reality show shared a video on Instagram to reveal the names of the contestants for season 14. The video begins with the host Rohit Shetty saying, “Europe pahunchte hi khiladi holiday mood me aa gye. [As soon as they reached Europe, the contestants got into a holiday mood].” Following that, we see participants - Sumona Chakravarti, Gashmeer Mahajani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Asim Riaz - engaged in various activities like shopping, sightseeing, and swimming. Then, Rohit quips, “Ab mood badlega. [Now the mood will change].” Next, we see them all performing dangerous stunts. Sumona is trembling with fear at a height, Karan Veer Mehra is screaming after getting shocked, and Asim is also seen doing a stunt. The host announces, “Inka dream holiday banne wala hai, inka worst nightmare. [Their dream holiday is going to turn into their worst nightmare].”

Towards the end, Rohit Shetty can be seen performing a stunt, where he jumps from a helicopter to the roof of a car. “Desh naaya, khel naya, khiladi naye. Isliye is baar mai likhunga dar ki nayi kahaania in Romania. [New country, new game, new contestants. That's why this time, I will write new stories of fear in Romania],” he says. Shalin Bhanot, Aditi Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Krishna Shroff, Abhishek Kumar, Kedar Aashish Mehrotra, and Niyati Fatnani will also be participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14.

The text attached to the video read, “Holiday destination banega khiladiyon ka naya nightmare, kyunki jald aa rahi hai Darr Ki Kahaniyaan in Romania. [Holiday destination will become a new nightmare for adventurers because the stories of fear are coming soon in Romania.]”

Reacting to the post Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna Shroff, who is also one of the participants wrote, “LET'S GO!” Another contestant Karan Veer Mehra called the video, “Smacking.” Sumona Chakravarti said, “Woohoo!”

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 will soon premiere on Colors TV and Jio Cinema.