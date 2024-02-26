Just Bade Miyan Akshay Kumar And Chote Miyan Tiger Shroff Sitting On A Runway

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

Another day, another blockbuster picture of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan aka Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. In the frame, the two are sitting on the runway of an airport. We can also spot an aircraft in the frame. So what are they up to? Akshay and Tiger Shroff are in Lucknow to meet fans. Sharing details about the event, Akshay said, “Pehle aap muskuraiye, kyunki Bade aur Chote ab Lucknow mein hain! Milte hain, aaj dopahar, Clock Tower Maidan mein. [First, you smile, because Bade and Chote are now in Lucknow! See you this afternoon at Clock Tower Ground.]”

Replying to the post, Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff dropped black hearts in the comments. His sister Krishna Shroff followed suit. Singer Vishal Mishra simply wrote, “Bade & Chote” and added a black heart to the post.

Tiger Shroff has reshared the photo on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Touchdown Lucknow.”Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, will be released on Eid 2024. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a remake of the hit 1998 film of the same name directed by David Dhawan. It featured Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in the lead roles.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been jointly bankrolled by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Zafar.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff were also part of the wedding festivities of Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh in Goa. In a video, shared by news agency ANI on X (formerly Twitter), we can see Akshay and Tiger Shroff sharing a warm hug with Jackky. “Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff attended the wedding celebrations of actor Jackky Bhagnani and actress Rakul Preet Singh in Goa,” read the post.

#WATCH | Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff attended the wedding celebrations of actor Jackky Bhagnani and actress Rakul Preet Singh in Goa. (21.2) pic.twitter.com/l64R1QNIKA — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2024

Earlier, Akshay Kumar shared a BTS video from the sets of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. In the video, the actor can be heard saying, “Jab maine yeh script suni to mera ek hi lakhsya tha ki hum jo bhi action design kre vo real aur believable hona chahiye…Mai batau aapko, hamare saamne ye baju me explosion ho raha hai, aur maza aa raha hai. [When I heard this script, my sole objective was to ensure that whatever action we design must be real and believable... Let me tell you, with an explosion happening right beside us, it was fun.] Bade Miyan Chote Miyan - you guys are going to enjoy this film.”

Tiger Shroff also shared his thoughts about the genre of the film. He mentioned, “Sky is the limit in this sort of genre and I think (we) almost sort of scratched the surface with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. You guys are definitely in for a ride.”

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran.