Bade Miyan Chote Miyan BTS: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff And The 'Real Dhamaka'

Image instagrammed by AkshayKumar. (courtesy: Akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar's latest Instagram post demands your full attention. The actor has shared “exclusive” behind-the-scenes visuals from his upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which also stars Tiger Shroff. The video, which is full of action-packed sequences, kicks off with breathtaking shots of snow-capped mountains and lush greenery, setting an enticing backdrop. From cars flying in the air to intense helicopter scenes, the clip gives us a glimpse of an “extraordinary action experience that pushes boundaries.” We can also spot the crew, director Ali Abbas Zafar, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the video.

A few seconds later, Akshay Kumar can be heard saying, “Jab maine yeh script suni to mera ek hi lakhsya tha ki hum jo bhi action design kre vo real aur believable hona chahiye…Mai batau aapko, hamare saamne ye baju me explosion ho raha hai, aur maza aa raha hai. [When I heard this script, my sole objective was to ensure that whatever action we design must be real and believable... Let me tell you, with an explosion happening right beside us, it was fun.] Bade Miyan Chote Miyan - you guys are going to enjoy this film.”

Sharing his thought on the genre, Tiger Shroff says, “Sky is the limit in this sort of genre and I think (we) almost sort of scratched the surface with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. You guys are definitely in for a ride.”

Talking about the film, director Ali Abbas Zafar adds, “Canvas of action, which is very real, very raw, very rugged. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a treat for action lovers.”

Producer Jackky Bhagnani has declared that Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are “two biggest action stars” in the industry.

He added, “We have the two biggest action stars aur action jo hona chahiye, vo dhamkedaar hona chahiye, aur real hona chahiye. [With two of the biggest action stars onboard, the action has to be explosive, impactful, and realistic.]”

At the time of sharing the video, Akshay Kumar wrote, “It's time for an extraordinary action experience that pushes boundaries!”

Take a look at the video below:

Releasing on Eid 2024, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran.