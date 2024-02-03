Watch: Akshay Kumar Dances To Uncha Lamba Kad With Choreographer Bosco Martis In Jordan

Akshay Kumar shared this image. (courtesy: AkshayKumar)

Let's just admit it – no party hits the right note without getting down to Uncha Lamba Kad. This iconic track from the 2007 film Welcome featured Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. Recently, Akshay Kumar and choreographer Bosco Martis took a dance-filled trip down memory lane. The two grooved to the peppy track. In the clip, shared on Instagram, the duo, dressed in their casual best, are seen dancing to the ultimate party number. FYI: Akshay and Bosco Martis are in Jordan shooting for his upcoming film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Sharing the video, Bosco Martis said, “It is always a vibe working with Akshay Kumar sir! And this is how we create it Uncha Lamba Kad. Thanks so much, sir for inspiring all of us to live healthy and laugh our way through even in the toughest of times. Love you, sir.” He also added red hearts to the caption.

Katrina Kaif was amongst the first ones to comment on Bosco Martis' video. She wrote, “Too much fun that song was,” accompanied by red heart emojis.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also features Tiger Shroff. A few days ago, Bosco Martis collaborated with Tiger Shroff for a dance video. The two set the stage on fire with their moves to the track Ishq Jaisa Kuch from Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's recent release, Fighter. While their dance moves unquestionably stole the show, Tiger Shroff's shirtless shots were a bonus. In the caption, Tiger Shroff tagged Fighter director Siddharth Anand, Hrithik Roshan, and the singers of Ishq Jaisa Kuch, Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani. He wrote, “One with the master! Loving this jam from #Fighter all the best to the entire team,” with fire and red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has also shared a heartfelt note expressing his gratitude for the wonderful filming experience in Jordan. Accompanied by a picture featuring himself and Tiger Shroff, he wrote, “Thank you Jordan for an unforgettable filming experience! The love and affection,the people of Jordan have shown the entire team of #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan is something I will always cherish!”

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will hit the big screens on Eid 2024. In addition to Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the film stars Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran.