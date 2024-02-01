Akshay Kumar And Tiger Shroff Celebrated Schedule Wrap of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Like This

Akshay Kumar shared this image. (courtesy: akshaykumar )

Akshay Kumar fans can rejoice! The superstar in a new post has shared that the shoot of another schedule of his next filmBade Miyan Chote Miyanhas drawn to a close. Not only did he post about the happy development on social media, he also blessed fans with some new meme material. No, we aren't saying this, Akshay Kumar himself has said this. Yes, after wrapping the shoot of the film in Jordan, the superstar along with co-actor Tiger Shroff and team treated themselves to a mud mask routine. Yes, the actors are seen posing for the cameras in their undergarments with their entire body covered in Dead Sea mud that is famous for its healing properties. The posers are seen flexing their muscles in the photo. Sharing the post, Akshay Kumar – whose inimitable expressions and scenes have served as fodder for several internet memes – wrote: “Tired of the same old memes, here's some new mud-terial. This is how we celebrated the end of this memorable schedule of #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan at the Dead Sea in Jordan. It's a ‘wrap'!”

Check out the image here:

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F. Earlier, Manushi and Alaya were also seen enjoying the benefits of the famous Dead Sea mud therapy. Both stars had shared pictures of themselves covered in mud.

Take a look:

Recently, the teaser of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was released to much fanfare. The clip begins with a voiceover from the antagonist – played by Prithviraj Sukumaran – who warns, "doom is coming" in Malayalam. He declares that the past, present and future will be erased in the pursuit of his mission. India is on his radar, he warns. "Hindustan will be over. Who will stop me?" he also asks boastfully. Then we see Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who describe themselves as "dil se soldier, dimag se shaitaan."

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, has been produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films. The film is scheduled to hit screens in April, this year.