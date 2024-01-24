Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser: Katrina Kaif's Shout Out To Akshay Kumar - 'Looking Sharp'

Image shared this image on X. (courtesy: SKkhiladiAK )

The teaser of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan released on Wednesday morning and it has been trending big on social media ever since. Hours after the teaser hit the Internet, Akshay Kumar's friends from the industry began resharing the trailer on their Instagram pages along with praises for the star cast. One of them included Akshay Kumar's Singh Is King co-star Katrina Kaif. Resharing the teaser on her Instagram feed, Katrina wrote, "Looking superb buddy Aliabbaszafar. Akshay Kumar is looking Sharp. Loving the chemistry with Tiger Shroff."

See her post below:

Joining the bandwagon was also filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Arjun Kapoor. Karan Johar, in his review of the teaser wrote, "blockbuster loading. This looks kickass. Way to go."

Take a look at his post below:

Arjun Kapoor meanwhile wrote, "Ali miyan is back with his 2 heroes packed teaser. Can't wait tomsee the trailer now."

Sharing the teaser on social media, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff wrote, "Dil se soldier, dimaag se shaitaan hai hum. Bachke rehna hum se, Hindustan hain hum (we are soldiers from the heart and devil from the brain). Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser out now."

Check out the teaser of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan here:

Besides Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F. The film has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and it has been backed by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films.