Viral And How: Alaya F And Manushi Chhillar Are Unrecognisable After 'Spa Day In The Dead Sea'

Image Instagrammed by Alaya F (courtesy: alayaf)

Actresses Alaya Furniturewalla and Manushi Chhillar have gone viral after sharing pictures of their "natural spa day in the Dead Sea." Alaya and Manushi are in Jordan filming Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with rest of the unit – including Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff – and took a vacation day for themselves. What happens in Jordan doesn't stay in Jordan, thankfully, and a picture of two actresses caked in the famously therapeutic Dead Sea mud has ended up on Alaya's Instagram. Both stars shared photos of themselves before they were rendered unrecognisable and muddy. "A few minutes before floating in the Dead Sea. Another one off the list," Manushi captioned a picture of herself clad in a swimsuit and taking a dip.

Alaya Furniturewalla's Instagram is where the action is. She posted a set of photos, two of herself in the sea bookending the one of both actresses in top to toe muddy black. Manushi left an emoji comment. Here is her post – swipe to see the viral photo:

Here is Manushi Chhillar's post:

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is one of this year's big films. In addition to Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya Furniturewalla, the project stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, last seen in the successful Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire with Prabhas. Role details have not been revealed but Manushi is believed to be playing a hacker. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will release Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. It is scheduled to hit screens in April, coinciding with Eid.