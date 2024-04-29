Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 18: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Film Is A Few Crores From 70

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: tigerjackieshroff)

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has now crossed the Rs 60 crore mark at the box office. On day 18, the action-thriller minted ₹1.10 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. So far, the film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar has collected ₹ 60.65 crore, the report added. Headlined by Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The movie narrates the story of Indian army officials fighting against a mysterious villain. The film also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya Furniturewala in key roles. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran, who plays the role of Kabir In Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, discussed his initial hesitation in doing the film. In an interview with News18 Showsha, the actor said, “While shooting for the climax of Salaar, I was talking to Prashanth about this nice and wonderful script that Ali Abbas Zafar narrated to me. I told him that I'd been offered a role in the film but I won't be able to do it because of date issues. I spoke to Prashanth for about 20 minutes about the film and the script. That's when he told me that it really looks like I want to do it. He said, ‘Knowing you, if you really let it go, you'll feel rotten.' And he was absolutely right. If I wasn't a part of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, I would've been kicking myself after watching it.”

Prithviraj Sukumaran continued, “Unfortunately, I was doing two films at the same time, which I usually never do. In the Malayalam industry, we don't have the practice of doing multiple films together. When we start a film, we stick with it until we finish it and then move on to another one. But thankfully, things moved around a bit. Ali also adjusted a little which helped me do the film. I'm glad I could do it because it's a very good film.”

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is the reboot of the 1998 movie of the same name. The blockbuster featured Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in lead roles.