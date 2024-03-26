Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer: It's Akshay Kumar And Tiger Shroff vs Masked Villain Prithviraj Sukumaran

Stills from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

Get ready for a rollercoaster ride of action-packed thrills and Bollywood charm with director Ali Abbas Zafar's latest offering, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The makers recently unveiled the film's trailer which showcases a fusion of larger-than-life action sequences, scenic exotic locales, and peppy dance numbers. Although bearing the title of the 1998 comedy classic, this reboot ventures into new territory, featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff as the dynamic duo, replacing the iconic Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda. While the original duo portrayed cops, Akshay and Tiger take on the roles of elite soldiers embarking on a globe-trotting mission to thwart a vengeful masked villain, portrayed by Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The nearly three-minute trailer kicks off with the ominous introduction of the villain, aptly named 'pralay' (apocalypse), sporting an elaborate mask, long locks, and brandishing a formidable machine gun. As he steals a powerful weapon from the Indian armed forces, the stakes soar to unprecedented heights. Ronit Roy's character warns of the weapon's devastating potential, setting the stage for the intervention of our titular protagonists, Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan, portrayed by Akshay and Tiger respectively.

Amidst a whirlwind of high-octane action, witty banter, and adrenaline-pumping stunts, the trailer unveils a riveting narrative where alliances are tested, and loyalties are questioned. As the two heroes navigate through perilous encounters, a twist emerges as they find themselves pitted against each other. The trailer culminates with the actors saying, "Hum dono ek dusre ke liye jaan de sakte hain, par ek dusre ki jaan le bhi sakte hain" (We can sacrifice our lives for each other, but we can also take each other's lives), hinting at the complex dynamics at play.

Reportedly, the film is made on a budget exceeding Rs 300 crore. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is slated for theatrical release on April 10. It will clash with Ajay Devgn's Maidaan.