<i>Ustaad Bhagat Singh</i> Trailer: Pawan Kalyan Returns As A Cop In Action-Packed Film

The trailer of Ustaad Bhagat Singh was unveiled on Saturday evening, just days before the film's Ugadi release.

What's Happening

The trailer introduces Pawan Kalyan as a fearless police officer who promises to show what real violence looks like.

The opening moments highlight his larger-than-life presence before the visuals move between action set pieces, lighter scenes and glimpses of romance.

Alongside the action-heavy moments, the trailer also features playful scenes between Pawan Kalyan and Sreeleela.

The glimpses hint at a romantic track in the film, which also features Raashii Khanna.

The visuals appear designed to evoke the tone of Pawan Kalyan's earlier commercial hits such as Gabbar Singh and Sardaar Gabbar Singh.

On the technical side, the trailer stands out for its brisk editing and high-energy background score that accompanies the film's mass moments and fight sequences.

Background

Ustaad Bhagat Singh marks the second collaboration between Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar after Gabbar Singh, which released in 2012 and remains one of the more popular commercial entertainers from that period.

The music credits for the film are shared between Devi Sri Prasad, who composed the songs, and Thaman S, who handled the background score after Devi Sri Prasad was unable to complete it due to earlier commitments.

Beyond the nostalgia factor, the film also carries added interest because it is only Pawan Kalyan's second film since he took office as Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is backed by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar.

The supporting cast includes Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, R Parthiban, Rajeev Kanakala, Posani Krishna Murali and Gautami.

The film was initially scheduled to release on March 26, 2026, but the makers later advanced the date to March 19 to coincide with the Ugadi festival. The change came after Toxic postponed its planned release.

