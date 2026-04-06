Exclusive: What Niharika Konidela Has Learnt From Uncles Chiranjeevi And Pawan Kalyan

She is part of one of most talented and prominent film families in the Telugu film industry. She is also an actress and producer in her own right. Her latest production, RaaKaaSaa, is a hit and Niharika Konidela is all smiles as she gets talking to NDTV in an exclusive chat.

Donning The Producer's Hat

Ask Niharika Konidela how she turned producer at the young age of 22 in 2015 and she replies, "It was not a very like a conscious, calculative decision, to be honest. When I made my first web series, I released it on YouTube because there were no OTT platforms in 2015. I wrote, produced and acted in Muddapappu Avakai. I launched my production Pink Elephant Pictures the same year and my journey as producer has been organic since then. I have worked on numerous series and ventured into feature films with Committee Kurrollu in 2024. The film was a hit and I followed it up with RaaKaaSaa now and am happy to see its success."

As a producer, what kind of scripts does she look for? "I would say there are multiple levels to it. But the first and the foremost level is for me to like the script as a story; I listen to it as an audience member. If I see potential in it, that's when the producer comes in. We analyse the reasons for the film to work or tank and there are multiple reasons - like the actors, the writing, the content, the release date. There are many things we can't control - like the release date for instance can get pushed. The overall balance sheet has to tally and we should deliver an entertaining film."

Lessons From Chiranjeevi And Pawan Kalyan

The Konidela surname comes with a strong legacy and Niharika is very conscious of the fact. Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan are her uncles; her first cousin is Ram Charan and her brother is Varun Tej while Lavanya Tripathi is her sister-in-law. Does this put pressure on her to be successful as well?

Pat comes the reply from Niharika, "No, I don't see it as pressure at all. Nor do I see it as competition within the family. I know I come from this lineage and my foremost thought is - how am I adding to this legacy? I was born into this family and I'm truly grateful. God chose this for me. Chiranjeevi uncle has made our surname so prestigious over the last few decades. I always have it in the back of my mind that I have to make my uncles and my family proud. That's going to bring me my highest level of happiness."

She reveals that she doesn't have a favourite uncle - she loves them both - and has very different relationships with both of them. "I am scared of both my uncles," laughs Niharika. "When I say scared not fear but it comes out of the immense respect that I have for both of them. I am the youngest in the family so I always do the cute stuff at home - I'm very unfiltered in my comments; I just hug them and compliment them. I have a beautiful relationship with them. I'm grateful that I have such great people to learn from in my house itself."

From Chiranjeevi, whom she fondly calls Daddy at home, she has learnt discipline and honesty in the work that she does. "I have seen him talk about this on many platforms as well - he says that discipline is the only thing that is going to be fashionable forever. I genuinely think it's great advice and that's something that I follow. From Kalyan babai, I learnt that less is more," she adds.

The Varun Tej Factor

On March 28, Niharika launched her biggest production yet titled Bhari, starring her brother Varun Tej Konidela and is directed by Yadhu Vamsee of Committee Kurrallu fame. Reportedly made on a budget of Rs 60 crore, the movie's pooja was graced by Pawan Kalyan.

"It hasn't really sunk in yet. The producer's relationship with my brother hasn't started yet," she smiles. "I just sent him a message for the first time a couple of weeks back saying, welcome on board hero. My brother pulls my leg a lot as I'm the youngest one in the house. I was always quite naive as a kid too - I used to believe anything my annas (elder brothers) and akkas (elder sisters) told me. I think that part of me still is the same - I'm a very devoted sister. Varun gives me advice every day and he's very involved in my life. He's there for me and I think I have his back too. It's a very subtle and sweet thing that I've observed."

Would she work with her sister-in-law-Lavanya Tripathi anytime soon? "I'd love to! I was the biggest fan of Andala Rakshasi. She's a very natural actor and the camera loves her. She looks so beautiful and every look - glam or de-glam - suits her. I've also told her that once Vaayuv grows up a little, she can start going for shoots," gushes Niharika.

The Bhari producer signs off saying she's looking forward to her travels before the shoot starts, saying, "I love travelling to different places and meeting people who don't know who I am. I like talking to strangers and hearing their stories."

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