Indian Techie, 37, Dies In California After Battling Valley Fever For A Month

Chiranjeevi Kolla, a 37-year-old Indian tech professional based in California, died on May 5 after battling Valley fever for nearly a month, according to a fundraiser shared by his family. He is survived by his wife, Pavani Marella, and their five-year-old son, Vihan. A GoFundMe page started by his cousin, Rama Koteswara Rao, said Chiranjeevi first fell ill in April with symptoms that appeared similar to a common flu. As his condition worsened, he went to the emergency room, where doctors initially suspected severe pneumonia.

Further tests later confirmed that he had contracted Valley fever, a fungal infection caused by Coccidioides, which is found in California's soil and can spread through airborne spores.

“Most people who get it never know. In his case, it overwhelmed his lungs,” the fundraiser explained.

Chiranjeevi was intubated and placed on a ventilator as his condition deteriorated. He remained hospitalised for 30 days before succumbing to the infection.

"He was intubated and placed on a ventilator. For nearly a month, Pavani sat beside him in the ICU, holding his hand, talking to him, telling Vihan that Daddy was fighting hard. Their son is five. He kept asking when his father was coming home.The doctors had done all that medicine could do. After thirty long days of machines and monitors and prayers, his exhausted body could fight no longer," the fundraiser said.

The fundraiser described Chiranjeevi as the emotional and financial pillar of his family. His sudden death has left his wife coping with grief while also managing mounting responsibilities, including mortgage payments, daily expenses, ICU medical bills, and funeral rites planned in both California and India.

What is Valley fever?

Valley fever is a fungal infection caused by a fungus called Coccidioides. It mainly affects the lungs and is most common in dry, dusty regions, especially parts of the southwestern United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The fungus lives in soil. When the soil is disturbed (by wind, construction, or farming), tiny spores can become airborne. People get infected by breathing in these spores.

Many people don't notice symptoms, but when they do appear, they can include fever, cough, chest pain, fatigue, shortness of breath, headache, and muscle or joint aches. These symptoms can look a lot like the flu or pneumonia. Most cases are mild and go away on their own. Some people develop more severe lung infections. In rare cases, it can spread to other parts of the body (called disseminated disease), which is more serious.