Tejasswi Prakash Addresses Rumours Of Karan Kundrra Cheating On Ex-Girlfriend Anusha Dandekar: "We All Have Our Pasts"

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been dating for over four years now. Following their participation in Laughter Chefs, the couple recently appeared on Desi Bling, a spin-off of Dubai Bling.

On the reality show, Tejasswi Prakash opened up about the speculation surrounding her wedding with Karan Kundrra and addressed rumours about Karan allegedly cheating on his ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar.

Tejasswi Prakash Defends Karan Kundrra

During an interaction on the show, Tejasswi was asked about the cheating allegations that surfaced online after Karan's breakup with Anusha.

Defending her boyfriend, she shared, “We all have our pasts. Somebody's past is out there in public. Whether he cheated or not, again, we don't know, because he has told me. He thought, ‘I don't care if the world knows, you need to know the real thing.'”

Karan and Anusha dated for over three years before calling it quits in 2020. Following the breakup, Anusha reflected on her past relationship and accused her ex-boyfriend of cheating on her.

Without naming Karan, Anusha said on her YouTube channel Unverified - The Podcast, “Most incredible experience I had with dating apps was, I was signed to do campaigns for a dating app, and at the time, the boyfriend, I got him the deal as well, to do the campaign with me. The most he's ever been paid for this campaign, ever in life. And he used the dating app to talk and meet with girls, and we're doing the campaign together.”

She further added, “Like, we are supposed to be the faces together, but he's using it to talk to girls and meet girls, which I found out much later when I found out he was sleeping with all of Mumbai.”

Karan Proposes Tejasswi

In the latest episode of Desi Bling, Karan finally went down on one knee and proposed to Tejasswi. The show premiered on Netflix on May 20, and fans were treated to one of the couple's most emotional moments yet.

Meanwhile, Karan and Tejasswi's love story began inside the Bigg Boss 15 house in 2021, where they first met and fell in love.

ALSO READ: After Four Years Of Dating, Karan Kundrra Proposes Tejasswi Prakash With A Giant Diamond Ring On Desi Bling