Tejasswi Prakash's Baby Plans With Karan Kundrra Leave Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi Shocked

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are undoubtedly one of the most loved television couples. The pair are currently seen in Desi Bling, the spin-off of Dubai Bling. Karan finally went down on one knee and proposed to Tejasswi after four years of dating. Now they appeared on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's chat show Double Date, where the actress shared her views on having babies.

What's Happening

Neha Dhupia asked Tejasswi, "When are you guys planning kids? Give us a year!"

Tejasswi replied, "Plan karke bachhe hone hote toh aapke hote plan karke? (If kids had to be planned, would yours have been planned?)"

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia were left bemused by Tejasswi's response.

Angad Bedi added, "I like this question!" while Neha replied, "Kuch logon ke plan karke bhi hote hain. (Some people plan their kids.)"

"I think we will also have unplanned kids; I feel that's how it will happen," concluded Tejasswi.

About Karan Kundrra's Proposal To Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra's proposal to Tejasswi in the latest episode of Desi Bling went viral.

The show premiered on Netflix on May 20, and fans were treated to one of the couple's most emotional moments yet.

The proposal was nothing short of grand. Karan planned an elaborate surprise with the help of fellow cast members Rizwan Sajan, Satish Sanpal, Adel Sajan, Sana Sajan, Tabinda Sanpal, Pamela Serena, Dyuti Parruck, Iryna Kinakh, Alizey Mirza, Lailli Mirza, and Janvee Gaur, all dressed in regal outfits for the special occasion.

As Tejasswi arrived and took in the stunning setup, she was visibly shocked to see the words 'Will You Marry Me?' written across the water in giant letters. Overwhelmed by the gesture, she turned to Karan and said, "I am shivering."

Karan then delivered an emotional speech, reflecting on their journey together. He said, "Jab hum mile the, toh bohot kuch hua tha... Jab hum bahar aaye, sab ne kaha tha ki yeh toh 2 hafte nahi tikenge. Kisi ne kaha tha main fake hu; kisi ne kaha tu fake hai. It's been four years; we've seen everything, and we've been through everything."

He continued, '"Imperfectly perfect love story'- yeh tune hi term diya tha. Every year that I spent with you, it has changed the meaning of love for me. I never thought I would ever fall in love or commit. I want to thank you for bringing out the man in me, the man who has the guts to say, 'This is it. It's now and forever.'"

Soon after, Karan got down on one knee with a massive diamond ring and asked Tejasswi to marry him. An emotional Tejasswi immediately hugged him, breaking down in tears.

ALSO READ | After Four Years Of Dating, Karan Kundrra Proposes To Tejasswi Prakash With A Giant Diamond Ring On Desi Bling